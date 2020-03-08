Am trying to find a 12VDC audio device that can fit to an alarm system. Want it so that can load it about a minute sound bite of say a dog barking or a voice warning. There must be something on Ali Express but damned if can track down anything.

Just that many decades ago at our crib/batch we had one of those big sound blasters with an endless tape with a recording of a vicious dog. It was hooked up to one of the earliest light sensors. Friends who used the place were terrified arriving, even knowing what it was!

Thanks for any suggestions.