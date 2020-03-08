Hi there.

I'm looking at getting a recording microphone for vocals. It doesn't need to be anything super high quality since we're just experimenting for our own interest, but ideally produces audio that can be processed to sound acceptable and not super amateur (supposing we wanted to share something eventually). The vocals will likely be in a higher register but delicate, and the intended for a semi-electronic context with slight reverb, so preferably something with reasonable sensitivity but doesn't need to be the crispest recording ever, if that is possible on a budget.

I've got a USB audio interface which I intend to use (Behringer UMC22) so preferably not a USB mic.

Any thoughts? Not really clued up on this stuff since my foray into audio production has been instrumentals only. Obviously I've done some digging myself but the price point and availability of audio equipment varies greatly in the NZ market so I'm looking for a local opinion.

Not going to list a budget because I'm interested to see what people think is the minimum decent microphone for acceptable vocal recordings for amateurs.

Thanks.