Hi all, I'm investigating installing a Konnected.io system interfaced with my existing Micron Z6L alarm. The usual route is to simply replace the existing alarm panel entirely with the Konnected alarm panel. However, I'd like to retain the use of alarm keypads etc, which can only be done if you instead use the Konnected interface module to connect the two. After chatting with the nice folk at Konnected they've indicated that for this to work I'll need to ensure that my alarm supports both "programmable outputs" and "key switch" capability/zones. Not an alarm guy myself, and there is scant technical information online about this alarm. Just wondering whether there is anyone here with knowledge of alarm systems and whether this particular alarm system has these features or any suggestions as to how I may be able to find out?

Best regards,

Aaron.