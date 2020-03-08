Countryman98:

Hey All,

Is there anyone out there that would be interested in Feeding / Sharing ADS-B feeds with a Lower North Island Setup

I'm Currently looking for feeds all over NZ or AUS but more specifically the South Island as i cant seem to find any feeds in the south.

Is there a list of ADS-B feeders available that we can feed share with? Google is of little help!

I have a couple of feeds in the Manawatu reaching to around Taupo, New Plymouth but work like to "Boost" my coverage but am not looking for "Worldwide" coverage.

Any help appreciated.

Thanks :)