Countryman98:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Where can i find ADS-B Feeds in NZ, AUS?


18 posts

Geek


#268255 8-Mar-2020 14:29
quote this post

Hey All,

 

Is there anyone out there that would be interested in Feeding / Sharing ADS-B feeds with a Lower North Island Setup

 

I'm Currently looking for feeds all over NZ or AUS but more specifically the South Island as i cant seem to find any feeds in the south.

 

Is there a list of ADS-B feeders available that we can feed share with? Google is of little help!

 

I have a couple of feeds in the Manawatu reaching to around Taupo, New Plymouth but work like to "Boost" my coverage but am not looking for "Worldwide" coverage.

 

Any help appreciated.

 

Thanks :) 

Create new topic
Minimalist
5610 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2434537 8-Mar-2020 15:01
Send private message quote this post

You're trying to build your own Australasian flight tracking site?



18 posts

Geek


  #2434540 8-Mar-2020 15:07
quote this post

scottjpalmer: You're trying to build your own Australasian flight tracking site?

 

I guess you could call it that mate. My hobbies are radio and Website building /coding etc so am just looking to have New Zealand and Australian ADS-B feeds. I currently feed to Flightaware and am aware of ADSB Exchange but am not looking for worldwide coverage.

 

Note: This is hobby / non-profit and am not looking to run ad's or make money from this endevour.

 

Thanks for your reply.

 
 
 
 


Minimalist
5610 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2434542 8-Mar-2020 15:12
Send private message quote this post

Have you got something live we can see?

You could ask the http://radar5.nz guy.



18 posts

Geek


  #2434544 8-Mar-2020 15:16
quote this post

scottjpalmer: Have you got something live we can see?

You could ask the http://radar5.nz guy.

 

yeah mate i'm already teamed up with Kiwikieran from Radar5 but he can only offer a limited amount of feeds due to him not owning the feeds he receives. (Currently Radar5 is offline).

 

Here's what i currently have, normally i have Auckland when radar5 is online (Think he's suffering power outages at present)
https://adsb.feildingweather.com (Yes, i have also run a weather website for 8 or so years)

 

 

17 posts

Geek


  #2434547 8-Mar-2020 15:26
Send private message quote this post

AFAIK radar5 was using the adsbx aicraft.json, but since they switched from VRS to TAR1090 aicraft.json is not available anymore.



18 posts

Geek


  #2434548 8-Mar-2020 15:30
quote this post

joemate:

 

AFAIK radar5 was using the adsbx aicraft.json, but since they switched from VRS to TAR1090 aicraft.json is not available anymore.

 

 

Not too sure mate. I feed radar5 and he returns the favor but we use Compressed VRS format to send feeds to each other. He posted on his facebook that he is suffering a power outage today..

17 posts

Geek


  #2434551 8-Mar-2020 15:40
Send private message quote this post

Ah ok, my mistake.

 

I had the impression that I see my own feed from IVC on his site, that gave me the impression that he's using adsbx.

 
 
 
 




18 posts

Geek


  #2434552 8-Mar-2020 15:44
quote this post

joemate:

 

Ah ok, my mistake.

 

I had the impression that I see my own feed from IVC on his site, that gave me the impression that he's using adsbx.

 

 

He maybe using Adsb Exchange but he has a worldwide coverage (i think). How do you share with Radar5? are you using VRS?

17 posts

Geek


  #2434553 8-Mar-2020 15:46
Send private message quote this post

I'm not sharing with Radar5.



18 posts

Geek


  #2434559 8-Mar-2020 15:52
quote this post

joemate:

 

I'm not sharing with Radar5.

 

 

 

 

Sorry my mistake. you feed adsbx and Radar5 receives the feed via adsbx. I feed radar5 directly.

 

Do you know how to feed directly to other sites? If so, are you keen on sending a feed my way (or swapping feeds)?

764 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2434565 8-Mar-2020 16:04
Send private message quote this post

i live in hamilton and i feed to flightradar24




               The Biggest and the Best.



18 posts

Geek


  #2434567 8-Mar-2020 16:08
quote this post

cws82us:

 

i live in hamilton and i feed to flightradar24

 

 

Helps to be commercial like Flightradar but for the "Little Hobby Guys" you have to pay flightradar to receive their data. As mentioned i'm not looking for worldwide coverage just NZ & AUS. Keen on sharing Hamilton data with a little guy?

764 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2434569 8-Mar-2020 16:13
Send private message quote this post

Countryman98:

 

cws82us:

 

i live in hamilton and i feed to flightradar24

 

 

Helps to be commercial like Flightradar but for the "Little Hobby Guys" you have to pay flightradar to receive their data. As mentioned i'm not looking for worldwide coverage just NZ & AUS. Keen on sharing Hamilton data with a little guy?

 

 

 

 

If there was a way i can share data to both  flightradar and Litte Hobby Guy i will :)




               The Biggest and the Best.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.