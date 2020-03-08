Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables) Anyone playing with LORA ?


4329 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#268259 8-Mar-2020 21:34
Direct LORA comms, not a telco service... I am looking at building a Point to point (with mesh repeaters if necessary) timing system that I would ideally like to be able to reliably communicate 20km through forest in hilly terrain. Quite prepared to mesh a few units together and the time to signal the remote end is not time critical (hundreds of milliseconds to even a few seconds is completely fine - timing is handled by GPS sync on both ends.

 

My question is what sort of aerials would give the best combo of price / range / small size / ease of setup and what sort of range could I expect for LOS and worst case scenario? Just trying to get a feel for achievable range and number of mesh units needed to budget for.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




'That VDSL Cat'
11776 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2434757 8-Mar-2020 22:38
Create new topic



