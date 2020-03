Just wondered if anyone else has had this - with both Alexa and Spotify on my Versa 2, I log into the respective apps on the Fitbit app, and all is, briefly, well. Next time I try to use either, it tells me I have to login again. Very annoying, and means that in particular I'm not inclined to use the Alexa functionality (and in this 'end of days' scenario we're going through at the moment, I need to be talking to my watch 🤣 ).

Any advice or fixes gratefully received.