I’ve just moved house and want to get some smart lighting installed - the way the switches are currently arranged boggles the mind - anyway, most of the rooms are quite big and it seems that you can’t find smart lights higher than 800 or 900 lumens.

Philips stocks LED lights that go above 2k lumens apparently, but their Hue lights are 800... I’m wanting something in the 1600 lumen range, but simply can’t find anything... any ideas?