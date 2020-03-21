Greetings all.



My grandma is in a dementia home, we will soon stop visiting due to the current global circumstance. I want to get an easy to use device with atleast a 10 inch screen for the staff to setup when we call to say we'd like to 'visit', as i think the face recognition will be better for her cognitively than a phone call.



I thought about a tablet but it would need a good adjustable stand, if she held it she'd likely press things she shouldn't.



She is deaf in one ear so volume is needed.



I also thought about a laptop which could eliminate the need for a stand and prevent holding it but would mean i'd need to opt for a data usb stick as opposed to a sim card for 4g tablet which i believe would be a better deal for data.



I've had a look around and i'm pretty much at the..pick something and run wuth it stage but thought i'd ask here before my trip to the shop tomorrow. My budget would be max 800 for everything needed at this stage, less is best.

Anyone else setup something similar for their olds?

Any advice much appreciated. :)