Smart wall switch options


435 posts

Ultimate Geek


#268517 23-Mar-2020 16:05
Heya, can anyone think what is an option(budget one) for a smart wall switch which is compatible with Samsung smartthings, not z-wave version, better zigbee. I can't find Wemo wall switch and can't find TP-link kasa wall switch anymore.

 

4737 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2444699 23-Mar-2020 16:37
Bunnings might have some.   They're running the tuya platform.  Maybe they're arlec?  I've seen a socket one, not sure a switch line that.

 

 

 

This: https://www.bunnings.com.au/deta-smart-single-gang-light-switch-touch-activated-with-grid-connect_p0098811

 

No simple pdl 600 style though.   This is why I run zwave, my switch face can be whatever I like

 

 




435 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2444716 23-Mar-2020 17:08
Yes I saw it but I don't know how to link it to smartthings :(

