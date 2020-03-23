Heya, can anyone think what is an option(budget one) for a smart wall switch which is compatible with Samsung smartthings, not z-wave version, better zigbee. I can't find Wemo wall switch and can't find TP-link kasa wall switch anymore.
Bunnings might have some. They're running the tuya platform. Maybe they're arlec? I've seen a socket one, not sure a switch line that.
This: https://www.bunnings.com.au/deta-smart-single-gang-light-switch-touch-activated-with-grid-connect_p0098811
No simple pdl 600 style though. This is why I run zwave, my switch face can be whatever I like
davidcole:
Yes I saw it but I don't know how to link it to smartthings :(