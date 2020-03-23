I know this has been discussed before in old threads, but I was keen on the current situation. We want to get an eReader for our son - like tomorrow. We have a couple of Kindles and some books for those, but there're are heaps of books in Auckland Public libraries that he likes and they're free. We've used Libby on an iPad but we're after a dedicated device.

Is there a reasonably straight forward process to convert Library downloads to Kindle? If not, is a Kobo Clara easily compatible with the libraries?