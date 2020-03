So I have a mix of two way and one way blinds and the bridge. I have configured to The RS485 interface as documented here:

https://github.com/fearandloathinginithell/DD7002B-WIFI-Bridge/blob/master/Connector%20Bridge%20RS485%20Interface.pdf



I can query the bridge and control the one way blinds just fine just using the RS485 interface.

The two way blinds just report their position, open, closed, or percentage.

Has anyone got the RS485 interface to work with two way blinds to open or close.