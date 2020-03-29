I'm spending some of the downtime planning the lighting for a new single storey home.

The family room / kitchen area will have a raked ceiling. We're having mainly downlights with pendant lights over the kitchen island and eating area.

The problem we're having is finding suitable downlights. Requirements are:

- smart lighting, good reliable brand / reputation.

- white light only - but with ability to dim and change colour temperature

- ideally able to fit under the insulation without introducing any gaps

- small profile / cutout

Have looked at the Philips Hue Aphelion, but the cut-out, at 125mm, is quite big. Lifx don't appear to meet the insulation requirement above.

I realise that we may have to compromise somewhere, but unsure exactly what is out there. So any help / advice appreciated.