Does anyone know if there is a 230V plug plate that I can plug a 3 pin female plug and a 3 pin male plug and includes a separating switch?
Would like to be able to switch an extension lead to a piece of equipment.
Thanks
Do you mean an extension lead with a switch in it? https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-10m-1-tuff-heavy-duty-extension-lead_p4331935
You can get switchable extension leads and multiboxes pretty easily (post lockdown):
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-1-8m-lead-surge-protected-powerboard_p4331134
Is that what you were after?