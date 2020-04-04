We've got an Amazon Echo Plus (in the livingroom) and also an Echo Dot (in one of the bedrooms).

I was planning on purchasing another two Echo Dot's (for two other bedrooms), but apparently it won't work properly on a Spotify Family account.

Let's say that bedroom 1 asks its Echo Dot to play a song.

You will then not be able to ask the Echo Dot in bedroom 2 to play a different song/playlist.

From what I can see, the only workaround would be to pair a device (for example and iPad) via Bluetooth to each Echo Dot.

And then via the Spotify app choose what you want to hear.

Is this correct?