#269723 4-Apr-2020 18:16
I have a friend isolating in a temporary rental with poor wi-fi. He can barely get a signal and has to place his laptop awkwardly to get it to work at all. It is weak and unreliable.

 

In the past I experimented with reflectors made of aluminum foil on curved cardboard to improve wi-fi signal to a dongle. This works to some extent with a dongle. The challenge is how do you do this with an entire laptop? Can anyone calculate the dimensions of a reflector that could be placed behind the computer? This is way over my head.

 

 

 

 




  #2454570 4-Apr-2020 18:32
You would need to know the laptops antenna placement. Perhaps put something on the accesspoint end if that has a stick antenna pointing towards the laptops location instead?




  #2454575 4-Apr-2020 18:37
Don't know anything about it. Probably just the landlady's router at the other end of the building. Anything would have to be at the laptop end.

 

 




