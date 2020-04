Hi Everyone

I have reset my paradox alarm sp6000.

I have set time users and codes. But when i arm the system and set a zone off.

fire alarm goes off. It doesn't matter which zone. All make the fire alarm go off on codepad.

I have no smoke detectors wired into the system, and far as im aware i haven't set any zones

to be a fire zone. Only have 7 Instant zones and 1 follow in zone definions

I have read the programming guide a number of times, can't seem to find what i have missed

Cheers