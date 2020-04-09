Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TP-Link Kasa KC200 camera


#269828 9-Apr-2020 20:31
Hi

 

Started looking into a home security camera and settled on the TP-link Kasa KC200.  It was reasonably priced and had good reviews and offered a couple of days of cloud storage for free.   

I was trying to avoid an option that required a subscription based plan so ruled out Nest and RIng.  Which are a bit dearer anyway.  and I couldnt really justify an Arlo Pro  yet. We have power and wifi where I want to place the camera which gives us more options.

 

Turns out the Kasa free subscription only lasts a couple of years then you hav to go onto a plan.  It’s arrived, but I haven’t  opened yet - I started looking at other options.

 

If I’m going to pay a susbscription  would I better off looking at a Nest... or as an alternative something like the Swann Swifi outdoor camera with a light which is similarly priced to the Kasa but has 7 days free cloud storage.

 

But perhaps I am too hung up over the cloud subscriptions... most cameras have it and it’s not that expensive.

 

any thoughts on the  this and the options I have been looking at and particularly the kasa KC200

 

 

 

thanks

 

 

  #2458653 9-Apr-2020 20:34
Someone has to pay for the servers, and if its not you, then its advertising and datamining instead. I know which I prefer.

 

But in anycase I wont get any camera that doesnt give me a local stream and software because even if you're paying them, no guarentees that the service will continue indefinatly and I would rather swap out a cheap local NVR when that loses its cloud service than have to swap all my cameras out.




Richard rich.ms

