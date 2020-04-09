Hi

Started looking into a home security camera and settled on the TP-link Kasa KC200. It was reasonably priced and had good reviews and offered a couple of days of cloud storage for free.



I was trying to avoid an option that required a subscription based plan so ruled out Nest and RIng. Which are a bit dearer anyway. and I couldnt really justify an Arlo Pro yet. We have power and wifi where I want to place the camera which gives us more options.

Turns out the Kasa free subscription only lasts a couple of years then you hav to go onto a plan. It’s arrived, but I haven’t opened yet - I started looking at other options.

If I’m going to pay a susbscription would I better off looking at a Nest... or as an alternative something like the Swann Swifi outdoor camera with a light which is similarly priced to the Kasa but has 7 days free cloud storage.

But perhaps I am too hung up over the cloud subscriptions... most cameras have it and it’s not that expensive.

any thoughts on the this and the options I have been looking at and particularly the kasa KC200

thanks