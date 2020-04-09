Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Has anyone interfaced directly with their smart meter (IR Serial)?


#269829 9-Apr-2020 21:51
Over the long weekend I think I will set up power monitoring of my smart meter to track power usage over the day.

 

What I will probably do is just use the 1000 imp / kWh light with a phototransistor to measure power usage using an esp-01 sending back via mqtt to openhab.

 

Before I do that though, has anyone successfully interfaced with the optical serial port on the meter? Mine is a EDMI MK7C meter that supposedly supports through the Optical port: FLAG (IEC 62056-21) or
 ANSI Type 2 (ANSI C12.18) as well as the option for passive RS-232. I've had a quick look at https://tasmota.github.io/docs/Smart-Meter-Interface/ but, I'm not sure about using that. Also - sending data to it might show up on a report somewhere (local communication initiated), so, I'm less keen on actively communicating with it.

 

Looking at the optical port though my phones camera I can see the led flickering, so, I think it's currently sending something (passive 232?). Has anyone here looked into this?

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2458677 9-Apr-2020 21:54
I did a ton of research into this - unfortunately they only have a single serial port, which is where the 3G modem is connected. 

 

AFAIK there's no specific optical serial port. Just an LED that flashes every KWh.

 

I opted for a separate CT clamp for monitoring instead, I'm using my Zappi car charger for this.

 

These Meters do also include Zigbee, but unfortunately it would take co-operation from their owner to get it paired with your own hub.




I work for a Hosting Provider - But my opinions are my own.



  #2458679 9-Apr-2020 22:06
Chippo:

 

AFAIK there's no specific optical serial port. Just an LED that flashes every KWh.

 

 

 

 

According to this, https://www.edmi-meters.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Mk7C-Factsheet-English.pdf there are 3 separate interfaces. A serial port (where the 2g modem is connected to, but, looks like it can be upgraded to 3G / 4g etc by swapping the module), the optical port (on the front in the silver circle, has transmit and receive diodes), and another port (probably behind the tamper seals).

 

In addition, mine has a connection led and the 1000 pulse / kWh led.

 

There's a few different smart meters, yours may only have the 1 interface.

 

Looks like the mk7c supports modbus, and the tasomota firmware supports modbus as well...

 

 

 

 

