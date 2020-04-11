I am looking at upgrading my HWC from mechanical timers to something a bit more smarter.
I was looking to put this Heavy Duty Smart Switch on my HWC.
Then have a RaspberryPi plugged to a USB Smart Controller.
Then use something like Home Assistant to have logic like
- Check Spot Price every 15mins
- Switch on between 12am and 6am each day (and will be better as it will remember time in daylight savings)
- if Price is above threshold of 30c then over-ride and turn off
- if Price is below threshold of 12c then turn on
Has anyone done this? I need to get access to Flick Electric API first and try and get this working on Home Assistant