I am looking at upgrading my HWC from mechanical timers to something a bit more smarter.

I was looking to put this Heavy Duty Smart Switch on my HWC.

Then have a RaspberryPi plugged to a USB Smart Controller.

Then use something like Home Assistant to have logic like

- Check Spot Price every 15mins

- Switch on between 12am and 6am each day (and will be better as it will remember time in daylight savings)

- if Price is above threshold of 30c then over-ride and turn off

- if Price is below threshold of 12c then turn on

Has anyone done this? I need to get access to Flick Electric API first and try and get this working on Home Assistant