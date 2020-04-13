Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hey all,

 

I've been thinking about my inverter microwave because at home we had a discussion about it... It must be day 19 of level 4.

 

Anyway, my question is around the electronics side of inverter microwaves and clarifying the meaning of inverter in a microwave. This is my basic understanding so far.

 

The inverter microwave converts AC wall power to DC inside the inverter circuit. This provides the magnetron with a constant power at various levels and enables even cooking. I get that bit (I think!). What stumps me is why are they called inverter microwaves? Doesn't inverting only apply when converting AC > DC and not the other way round? Is it a different use of the word inverter that I'm unaware of?

 

I tried to look for a simple explanation of this but wasn't easily able to figure it out.

 

Thanks all.

because a "Rectifying Microwave" sounds funny?  ;-)

 

 

 

EDIT: Facetiousness aside, this actually looks like it has a pretty good explaination: https://media.datatail.com/docs/manual/371449_en.pdf

 

Looks like the inverter bit of the name refers to what they do after rectifying the AC to DC. 

Happy to be wrong, 

 

I understood the non inverter models would do reduced wattage at full power with a shorter on cycle. The inverter offers a more consistent result, that is tuned to the power setting required. 

 
 
 
 


I find the performance to be much better with even cooking. The model I have also has no physical moving parts inside and so is much easier to clean. It's a commercial model.

JeremyNzl:

 

Happy to be wrong, 

 

I understood the non inverter models would do reduced wattage at full power with a shorter on cycle. The inverter offers a more consistent result, that is tuned to the power setting required. 

 

 

Based on my porridge observations I would back this up. Cooking porridge in an old one a while ago I would put it on 50% power and watch it going full blast with the porridge boiling/rising in my bowl, then the tone of the microwave would change for 5-10 seconds and the porridge lava would subside, until the tone changed again back to full power.

Delphinus:

 

Based on my porridge observations I would back this up. Cooking porridge in an old one a while ago I would put it on 50% power and watch it going full blast with the porridge boiling/rising in my bowl, then the tone of the microwave would change for 5-10 seconds and the porridge lava would subside, until the tone changed again back to full power.

 

 

Yeah, they constantly are switching with high startup loads so really hard on generators etc, with that old fashioned magnetic transformer they are really hard for inverters to drive too. Im guessing they picked up on the name inverter from other things that use it like fridges and aircons where it means much better efficiency and control vs old induction motor type things.




