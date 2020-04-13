Hey all,

I've been thinking about my inverter microwave because at home we had a discussion about it... It must be day 19 of level 4.

Anyway, my question is around the electronics side of inverter microwaves and clarifying the meaning of inverter in a microwave. This is my basic understanding so far.

The inverter microwave converts AC wall power to DC inside the inverter circuit. This provides the magnetron with a constant power at various levels and enables even cooking. I get that bit (I think!). What stumps me is why are they called inverter microwaves? Doesn't inverting only apply when converting AC > DC and not the other way round? Is it a different use of the word inverter that I'm unaware of?

I tried to look for a simple explanation of this but wasn't easily able to figure it out.

Thanks all.