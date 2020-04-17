labelled as RD on circuit board, for a water pump controller
Thermal fuse? heats up and separates if it gets too hot (too much current)?
Looks a bit like a reed relay. Is there a magnet that can come in close proximity to the component?
Certainly looks as if it's been changed before by the flux residue around the solder connections. That would give credence to it being something like a fuse.
Looks like a Thermal fuse to me as well
I was also thinking fuse. No magnets or coils close by. Measures open circuit so that's a problem.
Could be open by design and close when the enclosure gets too hot and shuts the pump down nicely or reduce flow/load?
Reed switch normally has glass around it
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/miniature-glass-reed-switch/p/SM1002
think this is it, still can't figure what its purpose is on the board