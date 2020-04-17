Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
19 posts

Geek


#269953 17-Apr-2020 08:57
labelled as RD on circuit board, for a water pump controller

 

48 posts

Geek


  #2463880 17-Apr-2020 09:01
Thermal fuse? heats up and separates if it gets too hot (too much current)?

3648 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2463883 17-Apr-2020 09:05
Looks a bit like a reed relay. Is there a magnet that can come in close proximity to the component?

 

Certainly looks as if it's been changed before by the flux residue around the solder connections. That would give credence to it being something like a fuse. 




6056 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2463884 17-Apr-2020 09:05
Looks like a Thermal fuse to me as well



19 posts

Geek


  #2463913 17-Apr-2020 09:21
I was also thinking fuse. No magnets or coils close by. Measures open circuit so that's a problem.

48 posts

Geek


  #2463920 17-Apr-2020 09:25
FIFO:

 

I was also thinking fuse. No magnets or coils close by. Measures open circuit so that's a problem.

 

 

 

 

Could be open by design and close when the enclosure gets too hot and shuts the pump down nicely or reduce flow/load?

2056 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2463936 17-Apr-2020 09:35
Looks suspiciously like a reed switch to me, especially with that component name. Put a magnet near it and see if it closes.

6056 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2464023 17-Apr-2020 09:59
Reed switch normally has glass around it

 
 
 
 




19 posts

Geek


  #2464025 17-Apr-2020 10:01
interesting, it does close with a magnet



19 posts

Geek


  #2464028 17-Apr-2020 10:04
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/miniature-glass-reed-switch/p/SM1002

 

 

 

think this is it, still can't figure what its purpose is on the board

