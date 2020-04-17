Living in a rural property a fair distance from the main power distribution I often encounter usually intermittent voltage drop.

Nominal is usually around 235V or 225V under heavy load (from other houses) however intermittently it can drop to as low as 200V usually for a split second when water pumps kick in, heavy appliances are going and/or the neighbour fires up their bench saw.

The intermittent voltage drop is the main problem as for a few seconds it causes UPS' to start flicking on and off, server fans to spin up to mach 10 and sometimes unprotected devices to power cycle (as well as lights flickering).

Unrelated to this I was looking into Asynchronous Generators and short of putting the whole house on an double-conversion UPS system thought it could be a simple way of smoothing out the power to the house.

i.e. Simply by having a large enough synchronous single phase induction motor plugged into the wall running; if the line voltage was to drop momentarily then the momentum of the motor windings (let alone any added "flywheel" or gearbox mass) would backfeed it's energy to compensate (this is basically how distributed power generation in the grid works anyway).

Consulting a number of "Flywheel energy storage calculator"s it appears a medium size electric motor ~10Kg internal mass @ 1500RPM (typical synchronous speed at 50Hz) would be capable of storing around 1300 Joules of energy = 1.3 Kilowatt-seconds.

So taking a typical household load of 3kW a fairly small motor could theoretically support a voltage drop of 235v to 200v (15% of 3kW = 450W) for (1.3kW.s / 450W = 2.8 seconds ) or taking into account losses as least the 0.5 to 1.0 seconds I would actually need.

Most Flywheel UPS systems I've encountered are required to spin a flywheel at crazy-dangerous-high speeds (often in a vacuum on magnetic bearings) to achieve multi kW / gW energy storage intended to power an entire building for 3+ sec until the UPS or generators kick in however I'm wondering if anyone has done or seen anything similar for minor power smoothing as above?