I've got an older Yamaha RX-V359 amplifier connected to some sweet JBL speakers in my lounge via toslink. Upstairs in my bedroom I have a Panasonic Soundbar.

I'd basically like to be able to pull out my phone, open Spotify, and play music on my JBLs via the Yamaha, and then later go upstairs and be able to do the same on the soundbar. I'd also like to be able to do this by voice command, especially moving the music upstairs, playing specific songs, etc.

I've gathered that this means I need 2 devices like an Amazon Echo (and hopefully for the 2nd device upstairs something like an Echo Dot as a cheaper option). I prefer Google's devices but am open to being convinced otherwise. I'd also like for my amplifier to turn on/off, and maybe some level of volume control, when I ask the device to play music.

What's the best way to do this kind of a set up? I'm very hazy on whether I have the right idea with the Echo and Echo Dot and all, and if there are other alternatives. Thanks guys!