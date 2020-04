I have all the necessary hardware and can operate the blinds using 'screen' on a raspberry pi via a USB RS485 Cable connected to the blind WiFi bridge.

To connect to the bridge

screen /dev/ttyUSB0 9600

Issue Open Command

!123D001o;

Issue Close Command

!123D001c;

What is the best way to send these commands from Home Assistant, ideally I would like to create a switch in Home Assistant to operate the blinds, with an Open and a Close toggle.

What is the best way to implement this?