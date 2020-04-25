For the past several weeks we’ve been having trouble using the iOS app for our Mistubishi heat pump.



When you adjust the temperature slider it often jumps straight back to the original temperature, or jumps up too high.



It’s happening on 2 different phones, and happens whether the phone is connected to the local wifi or over the Internet.



It seems like an app problem to me, so was wondering if anyone else was experiencing the same issue.



Thanks



EDIT: The app updated from 3.x to 4.x two months ago, so it’s possible it might have been an issue since then as we’ve only just starting using the heat pump again recently as it’s getting colder.