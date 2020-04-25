Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Issues with Mitsubishi Wi-Fi Heat Pump Control


#270154 25-Apr-2020 19:54
For the past several weeks we’ve been having trouble using the iOS app for our Mistubishi heat pump.

When you adjust the temperature slider it often jumps straight back to the original temperature, or jumps up too high.

It’s happening on 2 different phones, and happens whether the phone is connected to the local wifi or over the Internet.

It seems like an app problem to me, so was wondering if anyone else was experiencing the same issue.

EDIT: The app updated from 3.x to 4.x two months ago, so it’s possible it might have been an issue since then as we’ve only just starting using the heat pump again recently as it’s getting colder.




  #2471283 25-Apr-2020 20:13
We have version 4.3.1113 and it is behaving normally. The temp control has always been a bit touchy though and I have to slide it quite deliberately.

