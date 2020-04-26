Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Need to pay GST for importing a warranty replacement item (online/international)?


743 posts

Ultimate Geek


#270162 26-Apr-2020 11:20
Send private message quote this post

I ordered a Nest Thermostat last year from the UK, and it died after just four months (wifi/battery problem).

 

Annoyed, but Google/Nest have shipped a replacement. Trouble is, they don't ship direct to NZ, and the UK mail forwarder (not Youshop this time, who refuse to ship it because it has a 380mAh Li-ion battery in it. Sigh), is charging GST and say they can't enter a "zero value" declaration, even though it's a warranty replacement which I haven't paid for. I did pay GST on the original item, no complaints there - but can I claim back the GST in this case?

 

I'm chalking this up to the cost of doing business in a semi-but-not-properly globalised economy. And it's still cheaper than buying from the one NZ supplier (unless this one craps out too).

Create new topic
4591 posts

Uber Geek


  #2471482 26-Apr-2020 11:32
Send private message quote this post

You shouldn't pay gst on warranty replacements. I haven't in the past. 

 

Although, haven't made any foreign warranty claims since the new GST rules were introduced. Maybe the problem is with your supplier not knowing NZ tax rules (nor should they need to but that is another argument). 

 

[edit] I had to get a laptop replaced under warranty from Lenovo in China and I was not charged GST again 



743 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2471497 26-Apr-2020 12:22
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the example, surfisup. 

 

I couldn't be bothered arguing (or waiting longer) with the mail forwarder over this, and have had the item shipped, and paid for the GST component.

 

However, my next thought is whether it'll be worth trying to reclaim the 27 quid paid in GST from the IRD customs in due course, including the need to extract the needed documents from Google/Nest.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.