I ordered a Nest Thermostat last year from the UK, and it died after just four months (wifi/battery problem).

Annoyed, but Google/Nest have shipped a replacement. Trouble is, they don't ship direct to NZ, and the UK mail forwarder (not Youshop this time, who refuse to ship it because it has a 380mAh Li-ion battery in it. Sigh), is charging GST and say they can't enter a "zero value" declaration, even though it's a warranty replacement which I haven't paid for. I did pay GST on the original item, no complaints there - but can I claim back the GST in this case?

I'm chalking this up to the cost of doing business in a semi-but-not-properly globalised economy. And it's still cheaper than buying from the one NZ supplier (unless this one craps out too).