Set the scene to control pretty much everything in your home theater from motorised curtains, motorised blinds, prijector, projector screen , lights to all of AV gears through DD7002B WiFi Bridge, Harmony Hub and Amazon Alexa or Google Home.
No, both of DD7002B and logitech harmony hub are integrated with Amazon alexa, you can go the routines on the Alexa and start from there.
Yes, you are right, Amazon alexa treats the motorised blinds as lamps, so we have to say turn on or turn off.