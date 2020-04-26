Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Home Theater scene control


7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#270171 26-Apr-2020 19:10
Send private message quote this post

 

Set the scene to control pretty much everything in your home theater from motorised curtains, motorised blinds, prijector, projector screen , lights to all of AV gears through DD7002B WiFi Bridge, Harmony Hub and Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
798 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2471725 26-Apr-2020 19:19
Send private message quote this post

Are you saying dd7002b can be integrated with logitech harmony hub?

And what is the point of this post?




Voice gives context



7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2471728 26-Apr-2020 19:28
Send private message quote this post

No, both of DD7002B and logitech harmony hub are integrated with Amazon alexa, you can go the routines on the Alexa and start from there. 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAQygKZtNcQ

 
 
 
 


798 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2471731 26-Apr-2020 19:35
Send private message quote this post

Yeah I get it.

I just updated the firmware on my dd7002b today. Works great.

Google is a bit picky with commands, sometimes I have to say turn the blind 'off' for it to go down, instead of put up/down, or open/close blind,.


On turn on/ turn off command works
Hope they fix that soon.




Voice gives context



7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2471733 26-Apr-2020 19:46
Send private message quote this post

Yes, you are right,  Amazon alexa treats the motorised blinds as lamps, so we have to say turn on or turn off. 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.