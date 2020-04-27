You need a krone tool - and be careful punching the cables back in, too much force will break the jackpoint. You can buy a replacement jackpoint if needed from the likes of Mitre10, hammer hardware...maybe pbtech via computer dynamics
Eva888: Thank you! I suspected as much. Is there a video or example of how to do it anywhere? Wondering where to find one of these tools. I might ask in neighbourly if anyone has one once I feel confident I can do it. Am a bit nervous since it means we would be cut off from a phone.
No problem :)
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TOLHAN0007/HANLONG-Krone--110-Punch-Down-Tool-Professional-Se PB Tech sell one. You can get cheaper ones usually from hardware stores that are just an insert tool but they don't clip the ends of the cores. Don't use a knife whatever you do to insert the cables - makes a mess and the pins tend not to grab because the slots get widened too much.
As you're moving the socket, here's a full video on installing a new socket. Obviously the cable is already there for you to use:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Tj4qKG5KPs
About 5:14 in you will see the use of the krone tool
Ignore the talk about cable colours, you're using the blue/blue-white pair. Middle pin on each side if it's an M or E socket (very old), or if it's a standard 2 wire socket you can use any of the 3 terminals for the blue on one side and the blue-white on the other
Eva888: I’m not allowed to post links but I found one on Jaycar called a punch down tool. I think that may be the same thing but unsure.
Are you talking about:
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/cat-5-punch-down-tool-stripper-low-cost/p/TH1738
or
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/cat-5-punch-down-tool-adjustable/p/TH1740
Either will do the job, the first one will not snip the ends of the wire in the terminal though. This can cause issues with noise on the line / poorer connection to broadband if no master filter is installed or if it is used for the modem (if a splitter is installed)