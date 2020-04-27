Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Moving a jackpoint advice


4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#270183 27-Apr-2020 15:12
I am trying to move a jackpoint box closer to the wire entry point at the wall. Unscrewed the cover then two screws off the wall. Then realised that the cable into the box was trapped, so this means I need to cut the cable and re-attach the blue and white wires to the jackpoint. I suspect I need a special tool to do this and am scared to do it in case I can’t finish the job and we don’t have a phone.

Can anyone give me some advice on how to attempt this and what tool I need. Am new at posting so unsure if the link I am giving will attach the photo which I may or may not have managed to upload.

Many thanks

Click to see full size

753 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2472123 27-Apr-2020 15:20
You need a krone tool - and be careful punching the cables back in, too much force will break the jackpoint. You can buy a replacement jackpoint if needed from the likes of Mitre10, hammer hardware...maybe pbtech via computer dynamics



4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2472211 27-Apr-2020 16:45
Thank you! I suspected as much. Is there a video or example of how to do it anywhere? Wondering where to find one of these tools. I might ask in neighbourly if anyone has one once I feel confident I can do it. Am a bit nervous since it means we would be cut off from a phone.

 
 
 
 


753 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2472220 27-Apr-2020 16:52
Eva888: Thank you! I suspected as much. Is there a video or example of how to do it anywhere? Wondering where to find one of these tools. I might ask in neighbourly if anyone has one once I feel confident I can do it. Am a bit nervous since it means we would be cut off from a phone.

 

No problem :) 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TOLHAN0007/HANLONG-Krone--110-Punch-Down-Tool-Professional-Se PB Tech sell one. You can get cheaper ones usually from hardware stores that are just an insert tool but they don't clip the ends of the cores. Don't use a knife whatever you do to insert the cables - makes a mess and the pins tend not to grab because the slots get widened too much.

 

As you're moving the socket, here's a full video on installing a new socket. Obviously the cable is already there for you to use: 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Tj4qKG5KPs

 

About 5:14 in you will see the use of the krone tool

 

Ignore the talk about cable colours, you're using the blue/blue-white pair. Middle pin on each side if it's an M or E socket (very old), or if it's a standard 2 wire socket you can use any of the 3 terminals for the blue on one side and the blue-white on the other 



4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2472221 27-Apr-2020 16:52
I’m not allowed to post links but I found one on Jaycar called a punch down tool. I think that may be the same thing but unsure.



4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2472222 27-Apr-2020 17:00
snnet:

Eva888: Thank you! I suspected as much. Is there a video or example of how to do it anywhere? Wondering where to find one of these tools. I might ask in neighbourly if anyone has one once I feel confident I can do it. Am a bit nervous since it means we would be cut off from a phone.


No problem :) 


https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TOLHAN0007/HANLONG-Krone--110-Punch-Down-Tool-Professional-Se PB Tech sell one. You can get cheaper ones usually from hardware stores that are just an insert tool but they don't clip the ends of the cores. Don't use a knife whatever you do to insert the cables - makes a mess and the pins tend not to grab because the slots get widened too much.


As you're moving the socket, here's a full video on installing a new socket. Obviously the cable is already there for you to use: 


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Tj4qKG5KPs



That’s so kind of you. I tried looking for a video but didn’t know the right terminology to get it right.
Am a bit nervous having never used such a tool before. Mr Eva is throwing his hands up in despair that I’ve decided to move the thing, but am sick of the phone wire draped across the coffee table when I can have it hidden.

753 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2472225 27-Apr-2020 17:01
Eva888: I’m not allowed to post links but I found one on Jaycar called a punch down tool. I think that may be the same thing but unsure.

 

Are you talking about:

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/cat-5-punch-down-tool-stripper-low-cost/p/TH1738

 

 

 

or

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/cat-5-punch-down-tool-adjustable/p/TH1740

 

 

 

Either will do the job, the first one will not snip the ends of the wire in the terminal though. This can cause issues with noise on the line / poorer connection to broadband if no master filter is installed or if it is used for the modem (if a splitter is installed) 

 

 

