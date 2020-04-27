Eva888: Thank you! I suspected as much. Is there a video or example of how to do it anywhere? Wondering where to find one of these tools. I might ask in neighbourly if anyone has one once I feel confident I can do it. Am a bit nervous since it means we would be cut off from a phone.

No problem :)

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TOLHAN0007/HANLONG-Krone--110-Punch-Down-Tool-Professional-Se PB Tech sell one. You can get cheaper ones usually from hardware stores that are just an insert tool but they don't clip the ends of the cores. Don't use a knife whatever you do to insert the cables - makes a mess and the pins tend not to grab because the slots get widened too much.

As you're moving the socket, here's a full video on installing a new socket. Obviously the cable is already there for you to use:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Tj4qKG5KPs

About 5:14 in you will see the use of the krone tool

Ignore the talk about cable colours, you're using the blue/blue-white pair. Middle pin on each side if it's an M or E socket (very old), or if it's a standard 2 wire socket you can use any of the 3 terminals for the blue on one side and the blue-white on the other