Sorry it's another step down converter thread.

 

I have an Apple IIc which I acquired 10 years ago. I haven't been able to power it up due to the standard power pack being a US 110v 60Hz

 

Specs are: Input 120V 60Hz 25W Output 15Vcc 1.2Amps 18W

 

My question is, how will the converter deal with the frequency required being 60 Hz? Does it matter in this case?

 

Also. are the units sold on TradeMe reliable? (i.e. https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/other-electronics/adaptors-chargers/listing-2602017916.htm?rsqid=e1d394dbcc4040e1ad42b697aba3e817-002)

 

Thanks

The Apple psu outputs 15vdc, why not replace it with another without faffing around with stepdown? Apparently other voltages are accepted.

https://retrocomputing.stackexchange.com/questions/13319/how-can-i-make-an-external-psu-for-an-apple-iic

Devastation by stupidity
Why mess with that? Any modern PSU with the right voltage and current output will work straight off our mains power. The only issue might be a compatible connector, but you could probably source a spare cable and cannibalise that. Here is a random one from Amazon that would do the trick. There will be many others.

 

 

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

