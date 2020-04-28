Sorry it's another step down converter thread.

I have an Apple IIc which I acquired 10 years ago. I haven't been able to power it up due to the standard power pack being a US 110v 60Hz

Specs are: Input 120V 60Hz 25W Output 15Vcc 1.2Amps 18W

My question is, how will the converter deal with the frequency required being 60 Hz? Does it matter in this case?

Also. are the units sold on TradeMe reliable? (i.e. https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/other-electronics/adaptors-chargers/listing-2602017916.htm?rsqid=e1d394dbcc4040e1ad42b697aba3e817-002)

Thanks