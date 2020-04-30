We've got a Sonos Play 5, one Alexa Echo Plus (in the living room, where music plays out of the Sonos) and three Alexa Echo Dot's (in three bedrooms).

I was subscribing to the Spotify family plan, but this doesn't allow me to play different music on different Alexa devices.

I then switched to Amazon Music Unlimited, which allows for the requirements...however, Amazon Music Unlimited is not available in the Sonos app (Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music all are).

Does the required feature work with Apple Music? (being able to control Apple Music from the Sonos app AND also allow each Alexa device to play different music (on the Apple Music family plan obviously).