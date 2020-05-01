Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270262 1-May-2020 12:20
Whats a "cheap" solution for tracking speed of my RC car ?

 

I see a lot of people on YouTube have GPS speedometer units, but they seem to go for $150 each, so was looking for a cheap alternative. (Not willing to spend 1/3 of what I spent on the entire setup :) )

 

I do have a couple of spare old Android phones, however they seem to take time to acquire the GPS signal and give an accurate reading using a speedometer app - and usually by then Ive run out of "road" ;)

 

Any ideas/decent apps I could look at ? :)

 

TIA




  #2474631 1-May-2020 13:10
A 3g gps tracker might set you back $40 - $50.  The old 2g ones (ie if you're vodafone) are much cheaper, like a pet one which is battery as well.  And if you can get the resolution hight enough that might be usable.

 

Can't think of anything else....unless you can count the wheel revolutions




  #2474632 1-May-2020 13:12
Or if you just want a timed run to see top speed for a one off, mark out 100m or something and time it.

 

 




