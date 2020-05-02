Installed the above lock in December. After much messing about due the module having a different code printed on it compared to the box it was in i finally got it set up and connected to the app. Last week i got a low battery warning so replaced the batteries. This morning another low battery warning. I tried to check the lock via the yale app but it said the firmware was out of date but it wouldnt connect to the lock.

i have tried following the instruction to reconnect by inputing the mastercode ,gear, 7 ,gear, 1 gear but the lock keeps switching off after i press 7.

before i do a full reset any suggestions?





The yale videos are rubbish. Has anyone got some experience in these locks. They are doing my head in.

The lock still works but its not connected to the network which means i cant changing pins and checking door status