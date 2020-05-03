Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
PL-M10 Battery Wanted


#270313 3-May-2020 21:34
I am trying to replace the battery on a portable Amp/DAC and it has a battery labelled:

 

 

 

PL-M10 Li-Ion Polymer 4800mAH 3.7V

 

 

 

My Google Fu hasn't resulted in a suitable off the shelf replacement with those search terms.

 

Would any battery of that spec, with the correct connectors on it, suffice? The battery has a Red, Yellow, and Black cable and a white connector on it.

 

If I am trying to work out if the battery itself is dead, could I put a multi-meter on the PCB on the channels leading to those leads? Should that give me an indication that power is getting to the PCB, if it's plugged into the power source (USB in this instance)?

 

 

 

Any assistance gratefully accepted.

  #2476075 3-May-2020 22:13
Yes, put a DC voltmeter on the battery terminals with and without being plugged in the charger.

 

There'll be 2 pins for power and the other is usually for battery temperature.

