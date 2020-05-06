NB: Strictly for amusement purposes only, this is not an encouragement to give these guys money.
NB: Strictly for amusement purposes only, this is not an encouragement to give these guys money.
"We have already invested more than € 500.000,00 in research and in the patent through our own work, equity and small investors."
Wow. Especially if true.
SirHumphreyAppleby:
"We have already invested more than € 500.000,00 in research and in the patent through our own work, equity and small investors."
If they value their time at EUR 1000/hour, which I'm sure they do since geniuses aren't cheap, and they filed in the US where you can patent anything, then it's quite possible.
Another case for THE RECTIFIER!
EDIT: trying to make it start at 6:31
EDITS 2 through 13: FFS. Just skip to 6:31.
mdf:
EDITS 2 through 13: FFS.
ROFL.
If it stopped at about 6:50 I'd be forwarding it to some conspiracy-theorist friends who'd swallow it hook, line, sinker, and half the skiff the fisherman is sitting in.
These guys should team up with Zach the supercomputer
Read the vortex rewards a bit more carefully. Rewards start at EUR100 and you get a branded sticker and biro! Through to EUR8500 for a bunch of branded tat and you get your name on a machine!
Good rewards in the lies and flim flam game!
SirHumphreyAppleby:
"We have already invested more than € 500.000,00 in research and in the patent through our own work, equity and small investors."
Wow. Especially if true.
It's like lawn mowing parts in the video lol.
shk292:
These guys should team up with Zach the supercomputer
Had never heard of this one before but on doing a bit of reading.. holy bleep, people took this seriously?