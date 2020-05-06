Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
neb



2086 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#270370 6-May-2020 13:15
Just appeared on Kickstarter, VORTEX- unlimited sustainable energy.

 

 

NB: Strictly for amusement purposes only, this is not an encouragement to give these guys money.

1188 posts

Uber Geek


  #2477807 6-May-2020 13:25
"We have already invested more than € 500.000,00 in research and in the patent through our own work, equity and small investors."

 

Wow. Especially if true.

neb



2086 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2477813 6-May-2020 13:28
SirHumphreyAppleby:

"We have already invested more than € 500.000,00 in research and in the patent through our own work, equity and small investors."

 

 

If they value their time at EUR 1000/hour, which I'm sure they do since geniuses aren't cheap, and they filed in the US where you can patent anything, then it's quite possible.

 
 
 
 


mdf

2518 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2477814 6-May-2020 13:31
Another case for THE RECTIFIER!

 

 

EDIT: trying to make it start at 6:31

 

EDITS 2 through 13: FFS. Just skip to 6:31.

neb



2086 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2477822 6-May-2020 13:42
mdf:

EDITS 2 through 13: FFS.

 

 

ROFL.

 

 

If it stopped at about 6:50 I'd be forwarding it to some conspiracy-theorist friends who'd swallow it hook, line, sinker, and half the skiff the fisherman is sitting in.

1841 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2477825 6-May-2020 13:45
These guys should team up with Zach the supercomputer

mdf

2518 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2477826 6-May-2020 13:46
Read the vortex rewards a bit more carefully. Rewards start at EUR100 and you get a branded sticker and biro! Through to EUR8500 for a bunch of branded tat and you get your name on a machine!

 

Good rewards in the lies and flim flam game!

3484 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2477827 6-May-2020 13:47
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

"We have already invested more than € 500.000,00 in research and in the patent through our own work, equity and small investors."

 

Wow. Especially if true.

 

 

It's like lawn mowing parts in the video lol.

 

 

 
 
 
 


neb



2086 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2477831 6-May-2020 13:48
shk292:

These guys should team up with Zach the supercomputer

 

 

Had never heard of this one before but on doing a bit of reading.. holy bleep, people took this seriously?

