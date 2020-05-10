Hi everyone

Just want to know, in terms of sony TV with Freeview on demand supported, is the program support the keyboard, It is because recently my setting suddenly disappeared, I have to re-enter my username and ID, but the keyboard not allow me to type at all.

And also, just one more question, does the TV allow this keyboard to turn on the TV, I sometimes can turn on by pressing random button, but sometimes i can't, i will thought the on/off button of the top of the keyboard should be able to turn on the TV consistently.

can you please let me know what is the true setting on the keyboard section from the Sony TV setting section

Thank you very much

Jacky