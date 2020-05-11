Hi All,

I’m currently looking for a few IP security cameras for home and am looking for any advice on my options. My budget is quite tight - I’d ideally be looking at $150 or less per camera (and I know quality is not going to be great in this range, but I’m not needing anything too fantastic). I’ve heard decent things about Amcrest cameras which I am told are just rebranded Dahua camera and looking at Dahua cameras on AliExpress these seem like they can be reasonably good value- but there is a lot of things I’m reading which is making me wonder whether going for cameras off AliExpress is a good option or not (lots of stuff about not upgrading firmware etc.).

Basically, I’ve seen this camera here https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32832960951.html?spm=a2g0o.cart.0.0.6e2e3c00ZytzUG&mp=1 and am wondering if there’s anyone with a bit of experience with Dahua cameras that can tell me if this is going to be decent?

Obviously I’m pretty new to this stuff and definitely not an expert so any advice or thoughts would be appreciated. Thanks in advance!