Forums Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables) Anyone had experience with Dahua security cameras?


Wannabe Geek


#270478 11-May-2020 15:04
Hi All,

 

I’m currently looking for a few IP security cameras for home and am looking for any advice on my options. My budget is quite tight - I’d ideally be looking at $150 or less per camera (and I know quality is not going to be great in this range, but I’m not needing anything too fantastic). I’ve heard decent things about Amcrest cameras which I am told are just rebranded Dahua camera and looking at Dahua cameras on AliExpress these seem like they can be reasonably good value- but there is a lot of things I’m reading which is making me wonder whether going for cameras off AliExpress is a good option or not (lots of stuff about not upgrading firmware etc.).

 

Basically, I’ve seen this camera here https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32832960951.html?spm=a2g0o.cart.0.0.6e2e3c00ZytzUG&mp=1 and am wondering if there’s anyone with a bit of experience with Dahua cameras that can tell me if this is going to be decent?

 

Obviously I’m pretty new to this stuff and definitely not an expert so any advice or thoughts would be appreciated. Thanks in advance!

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2481313 11-May-2020 15:15
How and where do you intend to use these cameras? The Dahua's are good but do require some setup.
Also remote acess is not as trivial. You would need to setup your network to support this via VPN etc.

 

Be careful purchasing Dahua's off AliExpress. Most of them are re-flashed with modified firmware. e.g. The link you posted is for a Dahua camera which contains Chinese firmware which has been re-flashed. If you update this in the future (and you will want to due to security patches etc.) it will default to Chinese again.

 

If you did want to purchase from AliExpress - check out Expire Technology. This is Andy - https://www.aliexpress.com/store/1200032?spm=0.8937474.0.0.2c6a2e0e3pNyTg who is reputible. He sell's Dahua OEM's so not branded but run the same firmware and is the same camera. He is widely know on ipcamtalk. He also ships via DHL so its in NZ in ~ 3-4 days.
He is on the pricey side though.

 

You mean $150 - is that USD or NZD?

 

The type of camera you purchase really depends on how and where you intend to use it. I've purchased ~ 15-20 cameras from Andy with no problems.

Uber Geek

  #2481315 11-May-2020 15:15
I've installed lots.

 

Do NOT buy that camera. Like most on Aliexpress it's a hacked firmware model (ie it's Chinese market hardware with hacked firmare to give English menus). You will not be able to upgrade it, and should expect issues such as DST to not work.

 

If you want legit Dahua hardware either buy it locally in NZ, or if you're set on buying from Aliexpress, buy from Andy from Empire Technology

 

 

 
 
 
 


Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2481330 11-May-2020 15:39
+1 on using Andy @ Empire Technology.  I've used his cameras and the generic flashed ones as well and never had any trouble at all.  Dahua for me are a step above Hikvision but to be honest you'd be hard pressed to tell the difference.  I've actually bought a Dahua NVR off that store that you linked to and they were great but can't recommend Andy enough and he ships very quickly.

 

There is a LOT of work in getting any of these IP cameras going to any suitable sort of standard.  In the long run you'll save a lot of money by going for a local packaged solution like the Armcrest camera/NVR bundles, or EufyCams.

neb

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2481367 11-May-2020 16:59
sbiddle:

Do NOT buy that camera. Like most on Aliexpress it's a hacked firmware model (ie it's Chinese market hardware with hacked firmare to give English menus). You will not be able to upgrade it, and should expect issues such as DST to not work.

 

If you want legit Dahua hardware either buy it locally in NZ, or if you're set on buying from Aliexpress, buy from Andy from Empire Technology

 

 

 

 

Or get Amcrest ones, they're legit Dahua with the name changed for commercial sale. They're also cheaper than Dahua gear from resellers, and the support is pretty good. For Dahua even with a legit source, not the Aliexpress hacks, they only deal with resellers so you're going to get little to no support if you run into problems.

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2481389 11-May-2020 17:17
The hacked firmware ones are hit and miss. Mostly miss based on what a friend had arrive. NVR wouldnt work with the cameras because of a language problem, even tho both were set as english in the web UI, seller wouldnt help since they bought them at seperate times from the same seller they said that it wasnt compatible and that was the end of story as far as they were concerned.

 

Hacked firmware is also really really old, so all those patched holes in the current firmwares are probably still in it, and if you do inadvertantly upgrade them dont expect any help reflashing them back to hacked from the sellers since that is their way of making money, taking a $50 domestic market camera and turning it into a $80-90 exportable one.




Richard rich.ms

