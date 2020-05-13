Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Controlling mains power with GPIO (In a compliant way)


1211 posts

Uber Geek


#270517 13-May-2020 11:59
I am bringing forward plans for automation due to a desire to add additional security sensors. My plans will require controlling mains power (lighting initially) via GPIO on a Raspberry Pi. The Pi will also be used as inputs for sensors, while providing a connection via wired Ethernet, and MQTT.

 

What do I need to do to connect this all together in a compliant way? Obviously the mains voltage stuff needs to be completed by a qualified person and I will consult them ahead of time so they know exactly what I'm planning.

 

My initial thought was to put everything on a DIN rail in the ceiling. I found this blog post showing a similar setup in Australia. I note that everything is in an enclosure and they are using 24V signalling (not GPIO) and is connected via a second set of terminals so they don't need to touch the relays if they change the input later. I'm hoping this isn't a requirement as it is likely I would also need to add a power supply to boost the signal from 3.3V to (likely) 24V for the relays (I have not found any DIN relays that will operate directly from GPIO).

 

https://blog.christophersmart.com/2016/10/22/my-custom-open-source-home-automation-project-part-3/

 

I'm open to suggestions, but not to use Z-Wave or Sonoff etc.

1371 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2482679 13-May-2020 12:09
just as another option.

 

there're DIY DETA devices (rewire plug and inline switch) available from bunning. These are TUYA powered, so can be added to home assistant for local control or GA/Alexa.

 

great for turn on/off not smart devices or lights. also there are smart wall switches.




helping others at evgenyk.nz

246 posts

Master Geek


  #2482689 13-May-2020 12:26
kobiak:

 

just as another option.

 

there're DIY DETA devices (rewire plug and inline switch) available from bunning. These are TUYA powered, so can be added to home assistant for local control or GA/Alexa.

 

great for turn on/off not smart devices or lights. also there are smart wall switches.

 

 

As mentioned by @kobiak...these do look interesting https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-smart-plug-base-with-grid-connect_p0098817 and/or https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-smart-inline-switch-with-grid-connect_p0098816 with the later being similar to a sonoff, a bit more expensive, but rated/certified.

 

Got me keen now.

 
 
 
 




1211 posts

Uber Geek


  #2482691 13-May-2020 12:31
Yoban:

 

As mentioned by @kobiak...these do look interesting https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-smart-plug-base-with-grid-connect_p0098817 and/or https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-smart-inline-switch-with-grid-connect_p0098816 with the later being similar to a sonoff, a bit more expensive, but rated/certified.

 

Got me keen now.

 

 

Not the right solution for me but they do look interesting. Turning power on and off is only one part of the solution.

 

Some of the Sonoff products have been certified in Australia. The Sonoff Mini doesn't appear to be (yet?), but you can use that with a switch as well. The plug base could be quite good. Sonoff has an IP55 rated version, but that's also quite a bit larger.

