$20 WiFi + IR switch vs $199 Sensibo (for airconditioners)


#270535 13-May-2020 23:41
Got two Panasonic airconditioners and had a look at the Sensibo, which is $199.

 

Then I bumped into cheap Ebay options at around $20. These use the app Smart Life. Unsure if I'm allowed to link to Ebay, so instead just go there and search for Smart Wireless WiFi+IR Switch Remote Controller Home Control For Alexa Google

 

Yes, the Sensibo has climate react and also monitoring and reporting.

 

But from what I can see, the $20 option still allows you to switch the aircon on and off with your smartphone (with Smart Life) and it also works with Alexa and IFTTT.

 

...and it's 10 times cheaper.

 

Am I missing something here?

 

I would basically like to be able to turn the aircon on and off remotely or have it programmed to do so (for example at 5pm on all weekdays).

 

 

  #2483284 14-May-2020 00:15
I've got the Sensibo and rate it very highly - so highly in-fact, despite my heatpump supporting a WiFi module, I have not gotten one since the app is incredibly good.

 

Yes, you pay a bit more (actually, quite a bit more) but you can buy packs from Sensibo depending on how many heatpumps you have: https://au.sensibo.com/products/sensibo-sky (this is where I bought mine from). I've had my Sensibo for around 4 years now and it has not skipped a beat, it has controlled 3 different models of heatpumps in its life and its app is always reliable.

 

You'll likely be OK purchasing a cheaper option (like the Broadlink RM Mini / Pro) but my experience of these has been rather bad. I found it couldn't control some features of one of my heatpumps prompting me to buy the Sensibo.

 

Sensibo has rebuilt their app and I must say, it is looking incredibly good (still in a public beta) - also Google Home (Hey Google, turn on the Heatpump and set the temperature to ...), Alexa, IFTTT etc all work with it. Something else I like is you can share the remote to other members of the house via the app and get to see who does what.

 

Click to see full size  Click to see full size  Click to see full size

 

(click images to enlarge)




  #2483285 14-May-2020 00:18
michaelmurfy:

 

You'll likely be OK purchasing a cheaper option (like the Broadlink RM Mini / Pro) but my experience of these has been rather bad. I found it couldn't control some features of one of my heatpumps prompting me to buy the Sensibo.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the info.

 

What control features were missing?

