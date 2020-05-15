Based on recommendations here I've been trying to get two of the 65mm RF smoke alarms but it seems that every place that stocks them is out of stock, and someone at the local Mitre 10 told me it had a stock code that indicated it was discontinued. It's still listed on the main Cavius page but not on the NZ distributor, does anyone know if the 65mm been discontinued, or is it just in short stock in NZ at the moment? The alternative 78mm one is a lot more expensive for what seems to be the same thing.