Devastation by stupidity
#270588 16-May-2020 16:42
I have an old Seagate portable USB drive that has started oscillating on and off in rapid succession whenever it is plugged in. The drive is very briefly (split-second) recognised, then it disconnects, then it connects again, over and over and over. 

 

I pulled the drive from the enclosure and put it in another one and it works fine, so the problem is obviously with the enclosure. My question: Is this a known issue and is it fixable? Why is it doing this?

 

Edited to add: I just put a different drive, probably one that requires less power, into the Seagate enclosure and it seems to work fine. This suggests that the issue is a power one, yet the Seagate enclosure has worked fine on different devices for years. What would cause this change?

 

 

 

 




  #2484939 16-May-2020 16:50
The device isn't getting enough power would be my first thought.

Have you tried unplugging all other USB devices - does the problem stop?

Also does the other enclosure use two USB ports, and the original one only use one?



Devastation by stupidity
  #2484941 16-May-2020 16:53
tehgerbil:

 

The device isn't getting enough power would be my first thought.
Have you tried unplugging all other USB devices - does the problem stop?

 

 

It sounds like you are right. See above. But the same problem happened on three different computers and two were laptops that previously worked okay and have no other USB devices plugged in.

 

 




Devastation by stupidity
  #2484942 16-May-2020 16:54
Both enclosures are single port. The one with the issue is USB 3. The one that works is USB 2.

 

 




  #2485019 16-May-2020 18:43
Possible cable or connector damage/wear requiring more power loss across length. Try a new USB cable?

