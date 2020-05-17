looking at possibly adding this to my home control. I have 2 Mitsubishi heat pumps and while they current have Wifi control, the system they use is only open to Alexa and when I tried it, was really clunky.

I now use HomePod and Siri for all of my voice control and see that Sensibo supports Siri Shortcuts. Just wondering if anyone is using Sensibo with Siri and can report their experience?

the other question I have is about placement, what’s the IR like in terms of being side on or off axis from the heat pump? I don’t have a PowerPoint with direct line of sight unfortunately.



