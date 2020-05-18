Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Circuit help requested: To Activate Garage Door (close a circuit for short period of time)


3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#270606 18-May-2020 14:03
Hi there,

 

 

 

I'm new here and new to electronics (but I write code as a day job).

 

Could I please have some help to do the equivalent of pressing the garage door button via a webpage.

 

I'm specifically not sure of how to turn pulling a pin up for a short period of time ESP8266 micro-controller (3.3V Logic) to closing a 1V, 200mA circuit.

 

Do I just use a transistor like the BC547/8/9 and use a 1ohm base resistor?

 

Or do I need to do something more complex, such as use a voltage divider circuit first?

 

Also should I add an diodes anywhere to prevent damaging the garage door circuitry?

 

 

 

Thanks in advance,

 

Hamish

 

 

mdf

2528 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2485644 18-May-2020 14:28
I did this a while ago using a relay shield. See https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=198633&singlepage=yes

 

I've since upgraded to Open Garage.

194 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2485646 18-May-2020 14:30
I use one of these to control my garage door

 

https://www.fibaro.com/en/products/smart-implant/

 

 

 
 
 
 


23240 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2485648 18-May-2020 14:36
Tasmota on a wemos d1 mini board with a relay shield added on will do what you want.




Richard rich.ms

4801 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2485653 18-May-2020 14:50
Does the garage door have input terminals?   and just need an electrical pulse to trigger the motor? Mine is hooked to my alarm, and I think it's just a 5v or 12v pulse down the line to tell it to activate.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

4487 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2485655 18-May-2020 14:52
Load ESP Easy on to it =)

 

Then use the "Pulse" command. That's how I control my garage and gate relays. You can hit either with a GET request or send the command via MQTT.

 

https://www.letscontrolit.com/wiki/index.php/GPIO

 

Edit: Oh sorry... you will want a relay on that GPIO though.



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2485659 18-May-2020 15:05
mdf:

 

I did this a while ago using a relay shield. See https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=198633&singlepage=yes

 

I've since upgraded to Open Garage.

 

 

Open Garage looks like quite a smart option, will be a useful project to review if I can't get the circuit to work with transistor.



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2485668 18-May-2020 15:08
davidcole:

 

Does the garage door have input terminals?   and just need an electrical pulse to trigger the motor? Mine is hooked to my alarm, and I think it's just a 5v or 12v pulse down the line to tell it to activate.

 

 

 

 

No not specifically, it's a pretty old Dominator roller garage door.

 

On pressing the button I measured the voltage = 1V, and current = 200mA. 

 

It seems like a pretty small current, so I've gone looking at using transistors instead of relay.  Is it possible?

 
 
 
 


23240 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2485684 18-May-2020 15:18
You don't know for sure what it will trigger at. For the cost and certainty a relay is the way to go.




Richard rich.ms

