Hi there,

I'm new here and new to electronics (but I write code as a day job).

Could I please have some help to do the equivalent of pressing the garage door button via a webpage.

I'm specifically not sure of how to turn pulling a pin up for a short period of time ESP8266 micro-controller (3.3V Logic) to closing a 1V, 200mA circuit.

Do I just use a transistor like the BC547/8/9 and use a 1ohm base resistor?

Or do I need to do something more complex, such as use a voltage divider circuit first?

Also should I add an diodes anywhere to prevent damaging the garage door circuitry?

Thanks in advance,

Hamish