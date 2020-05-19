Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Doing a smart home on the cheap.


#270636 19-May-2020 17:11
So we are building our "forever" home, and I am opting for a smartish home, and wanting feedback on my draft hardware shopping list, baring in mind I come from an IT Background, but have never used google home/alexa before.
I went into showhomes, decked out with Sonos etc, claiming their home automation costed 40k, and figured with an open platform, much of it can be done for much cheaper.

Im looking at google Assistant, although on reflection that seems to be an emotional decision for the underdog...

Our draft shopping list includes

Schlage encode front door smart lock

POE switch, looking to power 2x Ubiquiti UAP AC LRs for wifi

 

Ring video 2 doorbell (google integration ain't that flash?)

 

Mitsubishi heat pumps with wifi for native integration

Garage door hardwired with a smart switch from future systems https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5c20623a365f024b42175554/t/5d5097efe6a2b000010ef7c1/1565562868038/Future+Product+Catalog.pdf

 

Several Honeycomb Blinds with motors, also integrated with smart switches

 

Dimmer lights + Smart switches for living and bedrooms

Ceiling speakers setup to multizone Yamaha receiver, with chromecast audios for 3 zones. (unsure of Wake on Lan aspect of voice control, but I have a Yamaha Aventage 3000 which has 3 powered zones, but is getting a bit long in the tooth for AV Room.)

 

Downlights with Philips HUE GU10 for accent lighting (probably hard wired to always on?) for voice activation and for future HDMI sync box use in TV Room, sync to music etc.

Potentially a nest indoor cam or similar for a bedroom, (wife is considering doing in home childcare)

Any thoughts, comments, etc for the above?



 

 

  #2486509 19-May-2020 18:08
I would recommend to get temp & humidity sensors in each room, outside, etc. And for the future proof and constant expending , changing to go with local hub and devices which would work with hub otherwise you can face an issue when 3rd party servers are down - nothing works. Happened couple times for me with sonoff and broadlink devices.

Otherwise most smart home and best overall device is robot vacuum , heating based on environment inside and outside, smart ventilation, smart outdoor lights.




  #2486569 19-May-2020 18:22
Ultimately it won't matter too much what you buy, IOT devices seem to fall out of favour / stop receiving support or stop working at an alarming rate. Just make sure you run Cat cable for data EVERYWHERE and duplex OM3 fibre for video distribution (probably in tandem with Cat6 for now).

 

 

 

Re: blinds.

 

Good blinds keep quiet for their entire lifetime (no annoying squeeks) and will lift and drop at the same rates as each other.

 

Cheaper blinds largely let people down over time.

