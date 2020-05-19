So we are building our "forever" home, and I am opting for a smartish home, and wanting feedback on my draft hardware shopping list, baring in mind I come from an IT Background, but have never used google home/alexa before.

I went into showhomes, decked out with Sonos etc, claiming their home automation costed 40k, and figured with an open platform, much of it can be done for much cheaper.



Im looking at google Assistant, although on reflection that seems to be an emotional decision for the underdog...



Our draft shopping list includes



Schlage encode front door smart lock



POE switch, looking to power 2x Ubiquiti UAP AC LRs for wifi

Ring video 2 doorbell (google integration ain't that flash?)

Mitsubishi heat pumps with wifi for native integration



Garage door hardwired with a smart switch from future systems https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5c20623a365f024b42175554/t/5d5097efe6a2b000010ef7c1/1565562868038/Future+Product+Catalog.pdf

Several Honeycomb Blinds with motors, also integrated with smart switches

Dimmer lights + Smart switches for living and bedrooms



Ceiling speakers setup to multizone Yamaha receiver, with chromecast audios for 3 zones. (unsure of Wake on Lan aspect of voice control, but I have a Yamaha Aventage 3000 which has 3 powered zones, but is getting a bit long in the tooth for AV Room.)

Downlights with Philips HUE GU10 for accent lighting (probably hard wired to always on?) for voice activation and for future HDMI sync box use in TV Room, sync to music etc.



Potentially a nest indoor cam or similar for a bedroom, (wife is considering doing in home childcare)



Any thoughts, comments, etc for the above?







