Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)European Z-Wave now legal in NZ?

neb



2168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#270643 19-May-2020 23:13
Send private message quote this post

There was a thread on this two years ago which pointed out that US Z-Wave devices can't be used in the US, however the 2019 GURL for SRDs has been updated to AFAICT allow European Z-Wave:

 

 

 

In the band 868 – 870 MHz, the maximum power is −27 dBW (2 mW) e.i.r.p. and the maximum permitted duty cycle is 1%, except in the band 869.20 – 869.25 MHz, where the maximum power is −20 dBW (10 mW) e.i.r.p. and the maximum permitted duty cycle is 0.1%.

 

 

 

That happens to match the European Z-Wave, 868 MHz and 1% duty cycle, which would mean that it's possible to use European Z-Wave gear in NZ even if the official frequency allocated for it is the weirdo 921 MHz. I'll email the RSM folks tomorrow to check, just wondering if anyone here knows more about this...

 

Create new topic
Cloud Guru
4062 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Snowflake
Subscriber

  #2486747 19-May-2020 23:34
Send private message quote this post

Hope so, that would open up a few more possibilities for equip buying/operating




Sales Engineer
Snowflake
www.snowflake.com

about.me/nzregs
Twitter: @nzregs

neb



2168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2486758 19-May-2020 23:42
Send private message quote this post

Regs: Hope so, that would open up a few more possibilities for equip buying/operating

 

 

Absolutely, it seems like 90% of the gear out there doesn't, and never will, do the official NZ frequencies. Let's see what RSM comes back with.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.