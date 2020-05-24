I am trying to set up a Belkin Netcam HD however it is coming up with an error "Network error. Please make sure your network allows connections through port 5104/4104". How do I open these ports up on my router? I have an ASUS RT-AC66U router.
As a rule you should not setup inbound port forward any camera really as this could be a security risk.
On your specific case, these cameras should be using outbound connections to the a cloud service, so no inbound required.
Are you using a third party DNS? Do you have Google DNS blocked by any reason?
I've seen some cameras that would try to reach Google DNS first to make sure an Internet connection existed and failing that the camera wouldn't work at all.
