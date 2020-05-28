I'm wanting to re-image the eMMC for my oDroid. I have an eMMC to MicroSD adapter and a MicroSD to SD adapter. The only computer I have available at the moment with an SD slot is a Windows 7 laptop.

If I put a MicroSD card into the SD adaptor and stick it in the SD slot, laptop beeps to indicate it found new hardware and Micro SD shows up in disk management.

If I attached the eMMC to the MicroSD adapter, then put that into the SD adapter, then stick it in the SD slot the laptop beeps to indicate it detected new hardware; but it doesn't show up in disk management.

If I put the eMMC to MicroSD adapter (withoutout the eMMC attached) into the SD adapter, then into the laptop, it doesn't beep to indicate any new hardware detected.

I conclude from this that it's detecting the eMMC, but I'm stumped as to why it isn't showing up in disk management.

Any ideas?