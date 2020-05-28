Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)oDroid C2 - Dead?


#271829 28-May-2020 13:14
So I just re-imaged the eMMC card for my oDroid C2, and now it doesn't seem to be powering up at all - was working before I took it out of the case - but now nothing, No blue light, no red light, no lights at all.

 

Have I somehow killed it?

  #2493647 28-May-2020 13:30
how is it powered?

 

no redlight means no power, could you try it on a different power supply?

 

you didnt bump the USB OTG power cable jumper did you?

  #2493658 28-May-2020 13:48
I had this....I was able to get it going with an SD card, I think just the eMMC died.

 

So I think I ended up puttin in an SD card...and then used a USB connected SSD and replaced the root file system.  The only thing the SD card is used for is telling the system about the SSD and to mount it.

 

 

 

 




  #2493660 28-May-2020 13:49
Jase2985:

 

how is it powered?

 

no redlight means no power, could you try it on a different power supply?

 

you didnt bump the USB OTG power cable jumper did you?

 

 

Powered via MicroUSB. I do get a an amber light on the network port when power is connected.



  #2493693 28-May-2020 14:25
davidcole:

 

I had this....I was able to get it going with an SD card, I think just the eMMC died.

 

So I think I ended up puttin in an SD card...and then used a USB connected SSD and replaced the root file system.  The only thing the SD card is used for is telling the system about the SSD and to mount it.

 

 

I'm getting the same thing with an SD card as well - I just tried.

