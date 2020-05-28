So I just re-imaged the eMMC card for my oDroid C2, and now it doesn't seem to be powering up at all - was working before I took it out of the case - but now nothing, No blue light, no red light, no lights at all.
Have I somehow killed it?
how is it powered?
no redlight means no power, could you try it on a different power supply?
you didnt bump the USB OTG power cable jumper did you?
I had this....I was able to get it going with an SD card, I think just the eMMC died.
So I think I ended up puttin in an SD card...and then used a USB connected SSD and replaced the root file system. The only thing the SD card is used for is telling the system about the SSD and to mount it.
Powered via MicroUSB. I do get a an amber light on the network port when power is connected.
I'm getting the same thing with an SD card as well - I just tried.