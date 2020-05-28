There's a research project at Massey University on privacy concerns around domestic IoT and they're looking for more people to take part. I had an interview with them today by zoom.

"Do you own a smart speaker, smart home assistant or home device, or internet-enabled devices like locks and lights? We would like to talk to you if you currently own one or more of these devices, are over 18, and currently reside in New Zealand. Interviews will take approximately 30-45min at a time that suits you, and will discuss your privacy concerns and what behaviours you may or may not take to manage your personal information. The interview will be audio recorded, and will not require you to disclose any personal information—we are more interested in how you manage these devices. For more information and to get involved, please contact the research team at e.pearson@massey.ac.nz "