Just saw this announcement that RPi 4 now has an option of 8GB of RAM available!
Looks like they're delving into a 64bit OS too with a beta version of Raspberry Pi OS (no longer named Raspbian).
Exciting times all round!
$130 AUD - I ordered one last night
I'm sure PB Tech will have them soon as well.
I have no problems with my 4GB models either.
MikeAqua:
🤬 just bought the 4GB!
That's always the way! I'd just bought a 3B+ and then a week later the 4 was announced... It's fine for what I need though, so it wasn't too much of a downer.
MikeAqua:
This happened to me recently, I bought an Nvidia shield and few days later there was an announcement of the new model was being released, I was livid
Out of interest what are most people using their Pi's for?
dt:
Out of interest what are most people using their Pi's for?
-I was running the Unifi Controller and Pi-Hole on it for a while back before moving the controller to a VM.
-Installed the ARM version of Kali Linux to tinker around with, as the in-built wi-fi adapter supports packet injection and monitor mode for sniffing wi-fi traffic.
-Used it for remote audio streaming to a stereo.
I was thinking about turning it into a basic file server, just for backups of my other computers onto external HDDs, but it's currently just lying around doing nothing much.
dt:
FlightRadar
The little things make the biggest difference.
Mehrts:
That's always the way! I'd just bought a 3B+ and then a week later the 4 was announced... It's fine for what I need though, so it wasn't too much of a downer.
Someone from RPF actually stated that the Pi 4 wouldn't be available until 2020, then they went and released the Pi 4 prematurely. The software support still isn't there for some components and the 1GB model appears to have been abandoned. Links from the official page to resellers only indicated 2GB and 4GB models the other day, and now obviously the 8GB model.
IMO, the Pi is now getting too expensive as the higher end models are pushing closer to the price of x86 hardware with built-in storage and support for SATA etc.
SirHumphreyAppleby:
IMO, the Pi is now getting too expensive as the higher end models are pushing closer to the price of x86 hardware with built-in storage and support for SATA etc.
Exactly this. The RPi seems to be moving away from it's cheap & cheerful roots, and trying to compete with more powerful systems but at a higher cost. I know there are more basic versions of the RPi available for much less though.