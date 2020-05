Mehrts: That's always the way! I'd just bought a 3B+ and then a week later the 4 was announced... It's fine for what I need though, so it wasn't too much of a downer.

Someone from RPF actually stated that the Pi 4 wouldn't be available until 2020, then they went and released the Pi 4 prematurely. The software support still isn't there for some components and the 1GB model appears to have been abandoned. Links from the official page to resellers only indicated 2GB and 4GB models the other day, and now obviously the 8GB model.

IMO, the Pi is now getting too expensive as the higher end models are pushing closer to the price of x86 hardware with built-in storage and support for SATA etc.