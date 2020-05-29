Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Raspberry Pi 4 now has 8GB of RAM, 64bit OS beta.


69 posts

Master Geek


#271849 29-May-2020 09:45
Send private message quote this post

Just saw this announcement that RPi 4 now has an option of 8GB of RAM available!

 

Looks like they're delving into a 64bit OS too with a beta version of Raspberry Pi OS (no longer named Raspbian).

 

Exciting times all round!

 

 

Create new topic
354 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2494139 29-May-2020 09:48
Send private message quote this post

$130 AUD - I ordered one last night
https://raspberry.piaustralia.com.au/products/raspberry-pi-4

 

I'm sure PB Tech will have them soon as well.

 

I have no problems with my 4GB models either.

5678 posts

Uber Geek


  #2494196 29-May-2020 10:03
Send private message quote this post

🤬 just bought the 4GB!




Mike

 
 
 
 




69 posts

Master Geek


  #2494198 29-May-2020 10:05
Send private message quote this post

MikeAqua:

 

🤬 just bought the 4GB!

 

 

That's always the way! I'd just bought a 3B+ and then a week later the 4 was announced... It's fine for what I need though, so it wasn't too much of a downer.

dt

615 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2494208 29-May-2020 10:19
Send private message quote this post

MikeAqua:

 

🤬 just bought the 4GB!

 

 

 

 

This happened to me recently, I bought an Nvidia shield and few days later there was an announcement of the new model was being released, I was livid

 

Out of interest what are most people using their Pi's for? 



69 posts

Master Geek


  #2494210 29-May-2020 10:27
Send private message quote this post

dt:

 

Out of interest what are most people using their Pi's for? 

 

 

-I was running the Unifi Controller and Pi-Hole on it for a while back before moving the controller to a VM.
-Installed the ARM version of Kali Linux to tinker around with, as the in-built wi-fi adapter supports packet injection and monitor mode for sniffing wi-fi traffic.
-Used it for remote audio streaming to a stereo.

 

I was thinking about turning it into a basic file server, just for backups of my other computers onto external HDDs, but it's currently just lying around doing nothing much.

830 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2494219 29-May-2020 10:42
Send private message quote this post

dt:

 

MikeAqua:

 

🤬 just bought the 4GB!

 

 

 

 

This happened to me recently, I bought an Nvidia shield and few days later there was an announcement of the new model was being released, I was livid

 

Out of interest what are most people using their Pi's for? 

 

 

 

 

FlightRadar 




The little things make the biggest difference.

1242 posts

Uber Geek


  #2494223 29-May-2020 10:51
Send private message quote this post

Mehrts:

 

That's always the way! I'd just bought a 3B+ and then a week later the 4 was announced... It's fine for what I need though, so it wasn't too much of a downer.

 

 

Someone from RPF actually stated that the Pi 4 wouldn't be available until 2020, then they went and released the Pi 4 prematurely. The software support still isn't there for some components and the 1GB model appears to have been abandoned. Links from the official page to resellers only indicated 2GB and 4GB models the other day, and now obviously the 8GB model.

 

IMO, the Pi is now getting too expensive as the higher end models are pushing closer to the price of x86 hardware with built-in storage and support for SATA etc.

 
 
 
 




69 posts

Master Geek


  #2494244 29-May-2020 10:57
Send private message quote this post

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

IMO, the Pi is now getting too expensive as the higher end models are pushing closer to the price of x86 hardware with built-in storage and support for SATA etc.

 

 

Exactly this. The RPi seems to be moving away from it's cheap & cheerful roots, and trying to compete with more powerful systems but at a higher cost. I know there are more basic versions of the RPi available for much less though.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.