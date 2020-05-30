Has anyone here done any hacking on mains LED light bulbs? I bought a large batch from China sometime ago that turned out to be complete rubbish. Many have failed after short periods of use. There are two points of failure, either one or more of the LEDs themselves or the power supply. I have repaired several of the LEDs but am only now starting to look at the power. The power supplies are very simple, just a coil, a couple of rectifier chips and two electrolytic capacitors. Naturally my suspicions have fallen on the capacitors. I only have an ohmmeter and when I tested one it seemed okay, but I don’t know if that would change under load. What are the chances that replacing the capacitors might fix this?

If anyone is concerned, I am well-aware of the dangers of mains voltages and I take appropriate safety measures, including assuming the capacitors hold a charge.